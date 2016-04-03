Police: Driver arrested after throwing loaded handgun from car in NE Portland

A man was arrested Saturday after throwing a loaded gun from a car in Northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers from the Gang Enforcement Team stopped a car just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 9th Avenue and Roselawn after seeing the driver drift into an oncoming lane of traffic and hearing another driver honk.

As officers were behind the car, the driver made a quick turn and drove quickly through a neighborhood, according to police.

When the driver stopped, officers noticed that the windows were down.

Officers then backtracked the route and the driver took and found a handgun near a bush behind the Boys and Girls Club.

The driver, 22-year-old Devin Vaughn, was later arrested on gun charges, according to police.

