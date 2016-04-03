Police investigate Saturday night shooting at Overlook Park

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Overlook Park Saturday evening, but no injuries were reported.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the North Precinct and Gang Enforcement Team responded to Overlook Park, located at 3600 North Interstate Ave., on a report of gunfire in the park.

When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of gunfire, but no victims or suspects. Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw three vehicles speeding away from the area on North Interstate Avenue.

Fox 12 spoke with parents at Overlook Park on Sunday, who say they are keeping an extra close eye on their kids.

"You never want to think that the place where you enjoy being are places where unsafe things happen, but it's a reality," said Chris Danish, who lives near the park. "Part of it is just being safe and thoughtful about the times when you do things and the places, and being aware of what's going on around you."



There were no reports of any injuries in the shooting.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

