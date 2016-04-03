Deputies: Bend man accused of assault with knife

A Bend man was arrested Saturday accused of assaulting a man with a knife, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Washington County Deputies responded just after 11:40 p.m. to a fight on South Beech Street in Cornelius. After investigation, deputies discovered a knife was used, and the suspect fled the scene.

According to witnesses, two families were attending at a party when there was a domestic dispute in the street, and a friend tried to intervene.

Armando Puac-Damaso, 35, of Bend, then pulled a knife and assaulted Miguel Gonzales-Fajado, 36, of Bend.

Puac-Damaso left the scene and was later found driving east on Highway 26.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzales-Fajado suffered injuries that were not life threatening and declined medical transport to a hospital.

Puac-Damaso was charged with attempted assault I, assault II, unlawful use of a weapon, assault IV, and menacing.

