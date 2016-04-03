Woman killed in crash on I-5 near Medford

A woman was killed after a two car crash Saturday in north of Medford, according to Oregon State Police.

According to investigators, a 2015 Nissan van was driving north on I-5 when it drifted out if its lane and rear-ended a 1998 cargo truck.

The driver of the truck, Robert Martinez, and his passenger Steven Dillard received minor injuries according to Oregon State Police.

The driver of the van, Cornelius Crean, 46, of Grants Pass was not injured.

One passenger in the van, Wendy Richardson, 38, of Grants Pass, died from her injuries Friday.

According to Oregon State Police, distracted driving played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved