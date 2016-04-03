Two killed in multi-home fire in Gleneden Beach

Two people were killed in a multi-home fire Saturday in Gleneden Beach near Depoe Bay, according to the Depoe Bay Fire District.

At approximately 11:42 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire on Alderwood Street after multiple 911 callers reported a two-story home was on fire, and there was smoke and flames coming from a neighboring house.

Callers also said there were people trapped on the second story deck, according to fire crews.

When the first crews arrived, one home was fully involved in flames, a second home was on fire, a power line was down in the middle of the street, and a person was down with CPR in progress.

The initial house that caught fire began to catch two additional houses on fire, but crews were able to protect and stop any further fire from spreading in those houses through quick deployment of hose lines, according to the Depoe Bay Fire District.

According to fire crews the two victims have not been identified.

Crews are still investigating the fire and have not determined the cause yet.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved