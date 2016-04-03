2 killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County - KPTV - FOX 12

2 killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County

Two people were killed in Umatilla County early Saturday after a car drove the wrong way on Interstate 84.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Oregon State Police say a 1999 Saturn SL was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84 outside Pendleton. The wrong-way driver forced a 1998 Saturn SL off the highway near milepost 217, and the driver of the 1998 Saturn was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the 1999 Saturn continued westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a 2001 Chevrolet Venture head-on near milepost 214. Both drivers were killed in the collision. 

They were identified Sunday as 48-year-old Shane Ware of Hermiston, who was the driver of the 1999 Saturn, and 47-year-old Mary Padilla of Homedale, Idaho, who was the driver of the 2001 Chevrolet. 

A 10-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. 

While officers were investigating the crash, 32-year-old Joshua Haynie of Pendleton was arrested after police say he drove a 1994 Ford Ranger through the closed scene. He faces charges for drunken driving.

