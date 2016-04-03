Independence man arrested after standoff with police - KPTV - FOX 12

Independence man arrested after standoff with police

Mugshot: James Munoz Mugshot: James Munoz
POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A six hour long standoff ended early Sunday morning after a man armed with a handgun barricaded himself inside a home, according to the Independence Police Department.

Neighbors called police about a domestic disturbance at a home on South 6th Street in Independence just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers arrived, James Munoz, 49, of Independence was armed, prompting Salem SWAT to respond, according to police.

Police said Munoz then locked himself into a home for nearly six hours.

Munoz eventually came out at around 5 a.m. Sunday and was taken into custody by officers.

