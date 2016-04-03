Warriors rebound from rare home loss to beat Blazers 136-111 - KPTV - FOX 12

Warriors rebound from rare home loss to beat Blazers 136-111

Posted: Updated:

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 39 points and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from their first regular-season home loss in more than 14 months by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 136-111 on Sunday night to tie the mark for the second-most wins in a season.

Draymond Green added 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 13th triple-double, and Klay Thompson scored 21 for the Warriors, who matched the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls and 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers with 69 wins. Golden State needs to win four of its final five games to break the record of 72 victories set by Chicago in 1995-96.

That chase was dealt a setback Friday when Boston snapped Golden State's record 54-game regular-season home winning streak.

Damian Lillard scored 38 points to lead the Trail Blazers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.