Warriors rebound from rare home loss to beat Blazers 136-111

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 39 points and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from their first regular-season home loss in more than 14 months by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 136-111 on Sunday night to tie the mark for the second-most wins in a season.

Draymond Green added 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 13th triple-double, and Klay Thompson scored 21 for the Warriors, who matched the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls and 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers with 69 wins. Golden State needs to win four of its final five games to break the record of 72 victories set by Chicago in 1995-96.

That chase was dealt a setback Friday when Boston snapped Golden State's record 54-game regular-season home winning streak.

Damian Lillard scored 38 points to lead the Trail Blazers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

