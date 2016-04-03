Police: Man suspected of DUII after crash in SW Portland

A roll-over crash led to the arrest of one man suspected of driving drunk in southwest Portland.

Crews responded to a two-car crash on southwest Washington and Broadway at around 2:30 Sunday morning.

According to video from the crash scene, one car ended up on its roof.

Alex Phanphackdy was arrested at the scene for drunk and reckless driving, according to police.

