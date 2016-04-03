Driver killed in crash on Hwy 39 in Klamath Co. - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver killed in crash on Hwy 39 in Klamath Co.

A 21-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Highway 39 in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of vehicle that crashed into a tree just south of Klamath Falls.

According to OSP, a 2004 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Highway 30 when it drifted off the northbound shoulder.

Police said the car went up in the air before striking a large tree and then burst into flames.

The driver killed was identified as Anthony Hernandez, 21, of Merrill according to Oregon State Police.

Alcohol and speed were considered contributing factors, according to police.

