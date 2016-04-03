Gang Enforcement Team investigating shots fired in the Lloyd District

A shooting investigation is underway after reports of gunfire in the Lloyd district Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

North precinct officers responded just before 3:30 p.m. on the report of gunfire in the area of Northeast Holladay Street and Grand Avenue.

As officers were investigating, they discovered damage to a parked car at Northeast 2nd Avenue and Holladay Street.

Witnesses in the area told police that it appeared that two groups of African American males were in an argument, and someone from each group began shooting at each other.

After the gunfire, everyone ran away to different vehicles, according to police.

One of the vehicles seen leaving the area was described to police as a white SUV.

No gunshot victims were located in the neighborhood and none have arrived at any Portland hospitals, according to police.

The Gang Enforcement Team is assisting in the investigation.

