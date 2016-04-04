Driver killed in two vehicle crash on Hwy. 97

One driver was killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of La Pine Friday, according to Oregon State Police.

Police responded at to the report of the crash near milepost 161 just after 1:45 a.m.

According to police, a 2002 Chevrolet van was driving south on Highway 97 when it crossed over the centerline for unknown reasons.

The Chevy collided head-on with a northbound 1999 Freightliner towing a commercial box trailer.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy, Nathan Mackey, 26, of Bend was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Steven Wester, 59, of Yakima was not injured.

OSP said contributing factors to the crash is still under investigation.

