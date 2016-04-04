Deputies: 21-year-old man drowns at High Rocks Park - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: 21-year-old man drowns at High Rocks Park

GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) -

A 21-year-old man drowned at High Rocks Park in Gladstone Sunday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 4:14 p.m. to a report of a male underwater, and were assisted by the Gladstone Police Department and Oregon City Police Department.

First responders quickly arrived on the scene, but were unable to find the person.

At approximately 6 p.m., a diver with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office found the man near where he was last seen.

Deputies said he was deceased at the time he was found.

The identity of the man has not been released, and the cause of the drowning is still under investigation.

