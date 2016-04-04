Oregon Army National Guard changes command - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Army National Guard changes command

Brig. Gen. Todd Plimpton gives a final salute to Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel as he relinquishes command of the Oregon Army National Guard (Land Component) to Brig. Gen. William Edwards (right) in a ceremony April 3. (Oregon Military Department) Brig. Gen. Todd Plimpton gives a final salute to Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel as he relinquishes command of the Oregon Army National Guard (Land Component) to Brig. Gen. William Edwards (right) in a ceremony April 3. (Oregon Military Department)
CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) -

There is a new leader of the Oregon Army National Guard. 

On Saturday, Col. William Edwards was officially promoted to brigadier general. He now takes over for Brig. Gen. Todd Plimpton, who is set to retire after a 27-year military career. 

Edwards has served as a citizen-soldier for more than 29 years. In his civilian career, Edwards is an employee at Hewlett-Packard in Corvallis. 

He has assumed command of the Oregon Army National Guard Land Component, which oversees all army operations in the state.

