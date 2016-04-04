Fans react to OSU women's team loss to UConn

Sunday was the first time the Oregon State women’s basketball team made it in the Final Four.

Although the women’s team lost to UConn, Beaver fans said it is a win-win.

"They've already won as far as we're concerned," said Jill Schuster. "Just getting to the Final Four is a huge win."

The Beavers lost to UConn 80-51, which ends the season for the OSU women’s team.

"They're going to play hard and keep playing," said Roger Anderson, who added that it’s incredible what the team has accomplished. "They’re going to be here again."

Anderson said the leadership from the women’s team head coach, Scott Rueck, has made a lot of improvement.

1:20 left in the game. Feeling lots of love in the room pic.twitter.com/U95i3xcWuE — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 3, 2016

"As long as Scott is here," Anderson said. "They’re going to be competing in the championships."

