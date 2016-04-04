Timbers fall to Orlando City 4-1

Kaka had a goal and two assists in his season debut and Orlando City beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Sunday night.

Kaka's free kick in the 13th minute was headed home by Seb Hines to give Orlando City (2-0-2) a 1-0 lead. It was the third straight game Portland (1-2-1) began a goal down.

Brek Shea doubled Orlando City's advantage in the 32nd minute. He drew two defenders at the corner of the box, found Kaka for a give-and-go and used the outside of his foot to curve a shot past goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey. It was Shea's first MLS goal since April 29, 2012.

Kaka forced a turnover near midfield and capped the counter attack by rolling a loose ball with pace into the back of the net in the 48th minute for a 3-0 lead and Kevin Molino scored his first MLS goal in the 76th on a penalty kick.

Portland had a penalty kick denied just before halftime. Shea was whistled for a hand ball in the penalty area, but goalkeeper Joe Bendik made a diving save of Fanendo Adi's attempt. Jack McInerney put the Timbers on the board in the 89th minute.

Several members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team were among the 31,114 spectators.

