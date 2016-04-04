Man run over after crashing motorcycle in Gresham

A 34-year-old Gresham man has died from injuries he sustained after he crashed his motorcycle and was then run over.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Gresham Police say the man was heading southbound on Southeast Williams Road and approaching Southeast Powell Valley Road when for an unknown reason, he lost control of his motorcycle and sideswiped a Volkswagen Beetle that was already stopped at the intersection.

After colliding with the Volkswagen, the motorcyclist careened through the intersection onto Southeast Powell Valley Road, where he and his motorcycle were hit by a westbound Ford Excursion, according to police. The man was taken to a local trauma hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The drivers of both cars remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Police say no arrests or citations are expected. No names were released.

Both directions of Southeast Powell Valley Road will be closed until about 11:30 p.m. while officers conduct their investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.