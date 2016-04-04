Crews respond to SE Portland house fire, one seriously injured

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in southeast Portland late Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1724 Southeast 138th Avenue just before midnight after they received reports of smoke coming from the house.

Heather Miller lives next close by and says her family was woken up by shouting.

"My husband and I heard a little boy screaming for his mom at top of his lungs," she recalled.

Miller said they ran outside to see what was going on and saw all of the smoke and flames. Her husband then ran into the home to save the people still inside.

The home is an adult care facility that helps five people, according to the owners.

"He ran in and helped a woman who was in there struggling to get a man out, then they went back in while he was on the phone with 911 and pulled out the other guy and got the mom out too," Miller said. "He's a real live Superman."

Crews said they found all occupants of the house outside when they arrived. One person suffered serious burns while two others had minor issues due to smoke.

Officials said the fire was contained to one bedroom and was quickly extinguished.

Investigators said the fire was accidental and was caused by smoking related material.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved