Firefighters rescue man from car in river near Battle Ground

One man is in the hospital after crews were able to rescue him from a river near Battle Ground Sunday night.

Clark County Fire District arrived at the scene on NE Lucia Falls Road around 11:39 p.m.

Crews said they arrived to find a pickup truck that had hit a tree and fallen off a 50-foot cliff, landing 3 to 4 feet in the swift water of the Lewis River.

Officials said the truck landed on its wheels about 10 feet from the riverbank.

CCFD said crews used a rope system tied to a nearby tree to pull the man out of the truck.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Clark County Technical Rescue Team and the Vancouver Fire Department assisted in the rescue effort.

