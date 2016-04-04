On the Go with Joe at Orangetheory Fitness

Joe V. was in northwest Portland checking out a new style of exercising at Orangetheory Fitness.

At the fitness club, all members wear a heart rate monitor while they are exercising. This gives them the chance to see their progress throughout their workout.

The goal is to keep the heart rate in the “orange” section of the meter for maximum calorie burn.

