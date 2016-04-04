Man arrested, charged with attacking woman in SE Portland

Portland police arrested a man in southeast Portland early Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a gun at her.

Police said they received reports of a woman screaming and gunshots in the area of southeast 148th Avenue and Stark Street around 1:52 a.m.

Police arrived and located the 26-year-old victim. She told police that a man, 31-year-old Damarcus Deshawn Foster, had hit her in the head with a handgun while she was sitting in her car.

The woman and her friend, also seated in the car, stepped out to run away. Foster then fired a shot at the victim and missed, according to officials.

Police were able to determine that the victim and the suspect know each other.

PPB said while officers were speaking to the woman, Foster drove by the scene and officers were able to box him in and arrest him.

Foster faces multiple charges including attempted murder and assault.

The victim did not need any medical attention, according to police.

