Links featured on More Good Day Oregon- Monday, April 4

Here are the links featured on More Good Day Oregon on Monday, April 4:

Where is your park? That’s what Beyoncé wants to know as she debuts “Ivy Park,” her new clothing line. Beyoncé said she calls Ivy Park a symbol of her dreams and a place that gave her strength. The clothes are available online and will be sold in stores April 14. Learn more at IvyPark.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.