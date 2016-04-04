Homemade salad dressing with Monica Metz

Depending on which dietician you ask, adults should eat anywhere from 7 to 20 servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

One of the easiest ways to make that happen is including a salad a day in your diet.

MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz has a homemade salad dressing recipe that will make eating the recommended amount of produce much tastier.

Learn more about Monica at her website, MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.