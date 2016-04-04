Local razor company brings back old fashioned razors

Portland Razor Company is drawing customers from around the world for its handmade straight razors.

Founder Scott Miyako says each razor takes about each hours to craft from start to finish.

He and his small team of fabricators have sold around 1,000 blades, strops and accessories. Miyako started the company in 2014 at a makerspace in southeast Portland called ADX.

For more information about Portland Razor Company visit PortlandRazorCo.com.

