Local razor company brings back old fashioned razors - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Local razor company brings back old fashioned razors

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Razor Company is drawing customers from around the world for its handmade straight razors.

Founder Scott Miyako says each razor takes about each hours to craft from start to finish.

He and his small team of fabricators have sold around 1,000 blades, strops and accessories. Miyako started the company in 2014 at a makerspace in southeast Portland called ADX.

 For more information about Portland Razor Company visit PortlandRazorCo.com. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.