High Rocks Park drowning victim identified - KPTV - FOX 12

GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies have identified the man who drowned at High Rocks Park in Gladstone Sunday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Jeffrey Fleshler, 21, of Portland, was pulled from the water by rescue divers around 6 p.m. Sunday.

CCSO said they received a call about a man underwater around 4 p.m.  

First responders arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the man at first.

Divers located Fleshler’s body about two hours later near the place where he was last scene.

