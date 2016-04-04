Trail Blazers first round playoff tickets on sale Monday

Fans who want to see the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2016 NBA Playoffs can now purchase their tickets.

Sales of first-round tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Blazers have not yet clinched a spot in the playoffs. They're currently in sixth place in the Western Conference.

Playoff teams, opponents, and game dates and times will be solidified when the NBA's regular season wraps up on Wednesday, April 13.

Tickets are available at www.trailblazers.com, via Ticketmaster, at the Rose Quarter Box Office or by calling 800-745-3000.

Fans can buy no more than four tickets for each game.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.