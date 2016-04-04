Elizabeth Dinh returned to the Pacific Northwest when she joined FOX 12 Oregon as an evening news anchor in February 2016.

Before moving to the Portland area, she spent three years back in her hometown area of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas as an anchor and morning reporter for KTVT CBS 11.

Elizabeth first experienced the region’s rainy weather and beautiful scenery as a reporter at Seattle’s KOMO-TV. She also anchored and reported in Tampa, Florida at WFTS. Her career began in the Texas Panhandle – in Amarillo, at the duopoly station KAMR NBC 4/ KCIT FOX 14 as weekend anchor and evening reporter.

Elizabeth says she owes her life to an amazing love story, and with good reason. While in Seattle, in June 2012, her husband Kevin donated one of his kidneys to her when a condition called IgA Nephropathy caused both of hers to fail. The selfless gift of life from him has renewed her health and her spirit after living with failing kidneys for nearly two years.

The youngest of seven children, Elizabeth is the only daughter. Her brothers are all married and between them have 18 children — and counting! She loves her big family and her Vietnamese heritage.

During the Fall of Saigon in 1975, her mom and dad fled South Vietnam before settling in Irving, Texas, which is also where Elizabeth was born. Thanks to the influence of her parents, Elizabeth learned Vietnamese at an early age and still speaks it. She also enjoys making Vietnamese dishes at home and trying them at local restaurants.

Elizabeth is proud to be a former Miss Asian American Texas and recipient of the Girl Scout Gold Award (the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve). She is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington.

She and her husband love exploring the area by checking out different restaurants and coffee shops or seeing one of the latest movies. They also love spending time with their two pugs, Tiny and Coco.

