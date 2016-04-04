Portland man, 73, dies searching for rocks in Wind River

A 73-year-old Portland man died searching for rocks in the Wind River.

Deputies were called to the river north of Carson, Washington at 6:36 p.m. Friday.

They arrived at Milepost 12 along Wind River Road and found Myron Creager, 73, of Durham, Oregon. Creager told deputies his friend, Douglas L. Cooper, 73, of Portland, had drowned in the Wind River.

He said they were out "rock hounding," and at some point he turned around to find Cooper face down in the river.

Creager, a retired paramedic, attempted CPR, but he was unable to revive Cooper.

Creager then left the scene to call for help.

Cooper's body was found by emergency crews on a small exposed island in the middle of the river.

An autopsy is pending, but deputies said there is no indication of suspicious circumstances regarding his death.

