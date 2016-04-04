Detectives: Man who died in RV fire near Gervais had hit barn, got stuck in mud

After putting out the fire, firefighters discovered a body in the destroyed RV.

Investigators believe a man who died in an RV fire near Gervais was looking for a place to sleep when he hit a rural barn and got stuck in the mud.

Firefighters were called out to the 9300 block of Mt. Angel Gervais Road at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

They found a fully engulfed RV fire that spread to a nearby barn. After putting out the fire, a body was discovered in the destroyed RV.

On Monday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the victim is an adult male. His identity is not being released until the evaluation of dental records.

Detectives believe the man was looking for a place to sleep when he crashed his RV into the rural barn and became stuck in the mud. When he got out of the RV to assess the damage, the RV caught fire.

Detectives believe the man went back into the RV and died trying to put out the fire.

A person living in a home on the property told deputies the RV appeared sometime overnight and they did not know who was driving it.

