Vancouver woman dies in fall hiking at Panther Creek Falls

A Vancouver woman died after falling 15 feet while hiking at Panther Creek Falls.

Emergency crews responded to the area north of Carson at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A caller reported that a woman had fallen and sustained a head injury.

Deputies said upon reaching her, it was apparent she had died from her injuries.

Witnesses said hikers had set up a rudimentary two-rope system to reach an observation platform.

Witnesses told deputies the woman had gone down the first rope and then fell backward about 15 feet to a ledge below.

The witnesses attempted to provide first aid until emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Authorities used a rope system to recover the woman's body. She was identified by deputies as 43-year-old Carrie H. Leete of Vancouver.

"This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers go out to Ms. Leete's family", said Skamania County Undersheriff Pat Bond.

