Sheriff: Man with shovel chases burglar away from Salem home

Scene of crash where Salem burglary suspect was taken into custody. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A man with a shovel confronted a burglar in a Salem home, leading the suspect to drive away and crash into a fence, according to deputies.

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a burglary alarm on the 200 block of Howell Prairie Road Northeast at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies arrived at the scene and learned the people who live in the house were not there, but a family member was at the home and found a burglar attempting to cut open a safe.

Deputies said the family member confronted the suspect with a shovel and the suspect ran out the backdoor.

Deputies arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running away and getting into a small red truck.

Deputies chased the suspect to the 9700 block of Jordan Street Southeast where he crashed his pickup into a fence, according to the sheriff's office.

William Fennimore, 24, of Salem, was taken into custody. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft, criminal mischief, attempt to elude and reckless driving.

