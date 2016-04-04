Deadline approaching to pay 2016 Portland Arts Tax

The deadline is approaching to pay the 2016 Arts Education and Access Income Tax, better known as the Portland Arts Tax.

The $35 tax is due by April 18.

The tax, approved by Portland voters in 2012, supports art and music education for kindergarten through fifth grade students.

Portland residents with taxable income of $1,000 or more, including anyone who moved into or out of Portland in 2015, are required to pay the tax.

A late penalty of up to $35 will be assessed for taxpayers who do not file and pay on or before the due date.

The tax can be paid online at portlandoregon.gov/artstax. The link also includes information on other ways to pay the tax.

The Revenue Division just completed mailing tax returns to all taxpayers and taxpayer households. Over 140,000 taxpayers were also reminded by e-mail.

