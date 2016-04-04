Wrong-way driver on Hwy 217 dies in crash with pickup; two others injured

A wrong-way driver on Highway 217 died after colliding with a pickup on the northbound Interstate 5 flyover ramp, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in Tigard at 12:25 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said Magen Marie Basey, 34, was driving her Nissan Versa in the wrong direction on the highway leading to a crash with a Toyota Tundra pickup.

Police said Basey died in the crash.

An Oregon State Police trooper was driving northbound on the flyover ramp just behind where the crash occurred. Police said the trooper was able to render immediate aid to the others involved in the crash.

Two people in the pickup were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Investigators do not yet know the location where Basey entered onto northbound Highway 217 and drove in the wrong direction.

Anyone who may have seen a black 2012 Nissan Versa in the area prior to the crash is asked to call the Tigard Police Department at 503-718-2677.

The flyover ramp from northbound Interstate 5 to Highway 217 was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

