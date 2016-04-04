Police: Counselor sexually abused woman in diversion program, threatened to fail her

A drug and alcohol counselor threatened to fail a woman in a DUII diversion program if she didn't have sex with him, according to police.

Luis Rivas, 35, was arrested at his Beaverton home Friday night.

Investigators said the 22-year-old victim was going through her required drug and alcohol evaluation at Serenity Lane, 1800 N.W. 167th Place in Beaverton, for a DUII charge.

The woman told detectives that Rivas, her evaluator, threatened to fail her from the program if she did not have sex with him.

According to police, the woman provided investigators with evidence that substantiated her allegations.

Police said Rivas is the program manager for Serenity Lane in Portland and Vancouver. He also runs a business called Essential Evaluations that provides teen drug and alcohol consulting services.

Police said it is not known at this time if the woman in this case was a patient of Serenity Lane or a client of Essential Evaluations, but detectives said the crimes occurred inside the Serenity Lane office in Beaverton.

Rivas was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and coercion.

Beaverton Police Department detectives are concerned there could be other victims of similar crimes. Anyone with information about Rivas is asked to call 503-629-0111 and reference case number 16-920832 or ask for Detective Doug Jones.

