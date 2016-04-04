Oregon man uses bottle deposit refund to buy $2 Keno ticket that won $300K

A Springfield man used his bottle deposit refund to buy a $2 Oregon Lottery Keno ticket that ended up winning him more than $300,000.

However, the man who bought the ticket had no idea how much he had won for three months.

Oregon Lottery officials said Bruce Buckley of Springfield purchased a single Keno ticket on Dec. 11, 2015 after turning in some bottles.

Buckley won $25,000 for matching all eight numbers, plus he paid an extra $1 for the multiplier option, which turned out to be 10 in this case, increasing his prize to $250,000. An 8-spot rolling jackpot worth $50,246.50 was also added to his overall prize, bringing the grand total to $300,246.50.

Buckley said he checked his ticket three days after he purchased it at Jackson's Food Store in Eugene. He scanned the ticket and was told to go to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem, but he did not know how much he had won.

"I know the odds increase the higher the prize, so I figured it was $750," he said. "If I was lucky it was $17,500. So I put it in a nice envelop at my cousin's house because it would be secure. I didn't tell him that it was a winning lottery ticket."

Players have one year from a draw date to claim their prize, so Buckley said he wasn't in a big hurry, waiting three months before taking a trip to Salem. He still didn't know how much his ticket was worth until he arrived in Salem.

When he found out he had won a $300,000 jackpot, Buckley told lottery officials, "it was like a new lease on life."

Buckley said the first thing he did was talk to a financial adviser. He plans to invest the money and use the earnings to supplement his social security. He also plans to buy a "newer" van.

Buckley's prize is the largest Oregon Lottery Keno 8-spot jackpot in the game's history. The Keno 10-spot game offers a $1 million top prize, which has been won four times since 1999.

