CCSO K-9 Grimm visits set of 'Grimm'

K-9 Officer Grimm and Deputy Erik McGlothin met with the cast of the TV show "Grimm" recently on the show's Portland set. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

The newest member of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, K-9 Officer Grimm, has already had a chance to be in the spotlight.

Grimm and his handler, Deputy Erik McGlothin, visited the set of the television show Grimm, which is shot and set in Portland.

The show centers around a fictitious Portland homicide detective while also fighting monsters right out of the Grimm’s fairy tales.

After the visit, the show definitely has a new fan in Deputy McGlothin.

"The set was very cool and everyone was over-the-top friendly," he said. "I work Friday nights, so now I'm DVR-ing the show."

During the visit, Grimm and Deputy McGlothin met with many of the stars of the show, including Bitsie Tulloch and Jacqueline Toboni, moments shared by the cast on social media.

Thank you, @ClackCoSheriff for bringing your new K-9 "Grimm" to the set of @NBCGrimm today! He's such a good boy ?? pic.twitter.com/SYgyffFWY5 — Bitsie Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) March 29, 2016

K-9 Grimm, a Dutch Shepard, joined the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office over the winter, replacing the retired K-9 Officer Max, who was also paired with Deputy McGlothin.

