TriMet bus driver punched in the face over fare dispute; suspect wanted

The suspect was last seen walking eastbound on Powell Boulevard near 122nd Avenue on Monday morning.

TriMet bus at Southeast 122nd and Powell Boulevard where a bus driver was punched in the face Monday morning.

A rider punched a TriMet bus driver in the face over a fare dispute.

Police responded to Southeast 122nd and Powell Boulevard just before 6 a.m. Monday.

TriMet said the operator was not seriously hurt, but, "we have no tolerance for any attacks on our operators."

"Our operators provide a vital service every day, getting riders where they need to go safely day in and day out. We ask riders and the public to treat our operators with kindness and respect," the agency said in a statement.

Transit police are investigating and searching for a suspect. He is described as a white male, possibly 15 to 18 years old, about 5'11" and 175 pounds with longer brown hair that went over the collar. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police searched the area, but did not locate a suspect.

