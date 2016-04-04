Father of suspect: shooting was a 'situation that went awry'

The father of Trevor Hauzenberger, who was in court Monday, said that his son admits he shot a man Thursday in Washougal, but that it was after warning him that he was armed and felt threatened by the victim. (KPTV)

Trevor Hauzenberger made his first court appearance Monday morning after police say he shot another man last Thursday.

Washougal Police officers said they found Tyler Davis shot in the chest and lying in the intersection of 27th and F Street, before he was rushed into surgery in critical condition.

Officers arrested Hauzenberger at the scene.

In court Monday, Vern Bolton, Hauzenberger's father, said this is a perfect example of a situation that got out of hand.

Hauzenberger told his father that he warned Davis he was armed and felt threatened. Bolton said that was when his son said Davis charged at him.

Hauzenberger admitted he shot Davis in the chest, but claimed he immediately ran to the victim to put pressure on the wound so he wouldn't bleed out.

“I'm very upset. This is his first time that something like this has ever happened, he's a good kid, he is very honest, very straight-forward, he was just trying to protect himself,” Bolton said. “When I talked with him he said he was just afraid that the guy was going to kill him.”

Bolton said his son was not “seeking out somebody” and the shooting was “a situation that went awry.”

Hauzenberger will be back in court on April 15.

Davis has undergone surgery after the shooting and is reported to be in satisfactory condition.

