Police investigating shooting in NE Portland; two people taken to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to Northeast 108th Avenue and Weidler Street at 5:21 p.m. Monday.

Police said a second scene nearby at Northeast 103rd and Halsey Street is also connected to this investigation.

Firefighters said two people were taken to Portland area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Police said they have three people in custody and are no longer searching the area.

The Gang Enforcement Team has been called out to investigate.

