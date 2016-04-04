Police searching for hit-and-run driver that slammed into car in Lincoln City

A hit-and-run driver slammed into a parked car in Lincoln City and sent it about 50 feet down the roadway into a rope fence.

A 2000 Volkswagen Jetta was parked along the 3200 block of Southwest Anchor Avenue when it was hit at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Volkswagen was heavily damaged. Nobody was inside at the time.

Witnesses said a Ford Explorer was traveling north on Anchor Avenue when it left the roadway and hit the Volkswagen. The driver of the Explorer then left the scene at a high rate of speed.

Based on witness accounts and evidence left at the scene, the Lincoln City Police Department is looking for a 1995 to 2001 Ford Explorer that is red, maroon or burgundy with extensive front passenger side damage that includes the headlight area.

Officers are hoping to hear from people at area auto parts stores, repair shops or tow services who may have seen the vehicle after the crash.

Based on the crash scene, police believe the driver or any passengers may have been injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Lincoln City Police Sgt. Brian Eskridge at 541-994-3636.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.