Portland Fire & Rescue receive new uniforms

Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters have received new uniforms that will provide enhanced safety and greater durability.

PF&R debuted the uniforms on Monday. They are replacing a uniform standard that have been in place for more than three decades.

The new uniforms will consist of black pants and a black button up shirt.

PF&R said the new uniforms are made of Nomex, a material that provides a greater fire resistance and will give firefighters a higher degree of safety while they work.

