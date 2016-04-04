Portland Fire & Rescue receive new uniforms - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Fire & Rescue receive new uniforms

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue) (Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters have received new uniforms that will provide enhanced safety and greater durability.

PF&R debuted the uniforms on Monday. They are replacing a uniform standard that have been in place for more than three decades.

The new uniforms will consist of black pants and a black button up shirt.

PF&R said the new uniforms are made of Nomex, a material that provides a greater fire resistance and will give firefighters a higher degree of safety while they work.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.