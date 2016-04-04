Police: WA man arrested in Salem after hitting five vehicles, injuring four people

A 39-year-old Washington man was arrested on multiple charges after he hit five vehicles and injured four people during a road-rage incident on Monday, according to the Salem Police Department.

The Salem Police Department said Lucas White was driving a white 1995 Toyota Camry eastbound on Highway 22 when he got involved in a road-rage situation with another driver.

According to police, White hit the other vehicle on purpose near the intersection of Front St. Northeast and Union St. Northeast. He then went back across the Marion Street Bridge with the other driver following.

White then crossed back over the Willamette River and ran a vehicle off the road and into some bushes near Liberty St. NE and Pine St. NE. He continued on Salem Parkway and sideswiped a pickup near Mainline Dr. NE, and then hit three more vehicles at Hyacinth St. NE.

Police said White had four passengers in his vehicle, including his own children, ages 15 and 13. White and his children were not injured, but his two other passengers received injuries and were taken to a Salem hospital.

Two passengers from other vehicles were taken to a Salem hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

White was arrested and faces eleven counts of recklessly endangering another person, four counts of assault in the third degree, two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in an injury accident, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police are continuing to investigate and more charges are possible.

