15-year-old arrested after leading police on high-speed chase along I-84

A 15-year-old from Washington was arrested after he led officers on a high-speed chase down I-84 and it was caught on camera.

Oregon State Police said a burgundy Ford F-350 was reported stolen from Umatilla County on April 2.

Police located the truck and followed it from Three Mile Canyon until Arlington. An officer tried to stop the vehicle but it took off, hitting traffic barrels and barricades during the chase. At times the stolen truck hit speeds of almost 100 miles per hour.

Deputies from Wasco County used a spike strip on the truck.

The chase finally ended when the truck tried to pass another vehicle in a grassy median near milepost 63 and spun out. The truck stopped facing the wrong direction.

The 15-year-old driver was arrested and is charged with unauthorized use of vehicle, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering a person, reckless endangering of highway workers, criminal mischief in the first degree, theft in the first degree and failure to perform duties of driver in accident with property damage.

