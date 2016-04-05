SE Division crosswalk will get improvements after 13-year-old boy hit by car

On Saturday afternoon, Portland Police said Mauricio Valdez, 13, was hit while walking through a crosswalk near SE Division and SE 142nd Avenue.

Valdez said he’s staying home from school because of a concussion and a broken shoulder.

Police said Hao Nong Tan, 53, was given a citation for failing to stop at a cross walk.

According to Portland Bureau of Transportation the site where the accident happened is one of the city’s 10 High Crash Corridors.

It reports Division Street makes up about three percent of the road network, but accounts for 51% of pedestrian deaths and 36% of total traffic fatalities.

City said there's a lot of accidents on SE Division St. And plans on making more improvements @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5FMES2dbHU — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 5, 2016

The crosswalk between SE 142nd and SE 143rd Avenue already has a marked crosswalk and pedestrian island which the city said was installed in 2007. It plans to add a “rapid flashing beacon” to the crosswalk which should be completed by mid-2017.

To report traffic safety, you can visit the City of Portland or call 503-823-SAFE (7233).

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.