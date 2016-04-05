Hillsboro church ransacked by vandals

FOX 12's Most Wanted ransacked a Hillsboro Church on Monday, and now, church members work to assess whether anything was taken or if somebody was trying to send a message.

When Hillsboro Police arrived to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Northeast 32nd Avenue, they found a smashed window and more damage done inside.

"I don't think that they were here to steal, I think they were just here to take out some aggression and vandalize."

Bishop Tony Matteson is struggling to understand why someone would do such a thing.

Some of the damage done includes filing cabinets and computers ruined. There are several holes in the walls and even a painting of Jesus was punctured.

"It was shocking. I was really disappointed that somebody would feel like they needed to come and do this. We're here to help people and find peace with the Lord, and yeah, it's just really frustrating."

Bishop Matteson said he's not mad, he actually wants to help whoever did this.

"If somebody knows who's responsible, I would just ask that they talk to us and let us know. Not so that we can get retribution or anything, but more so that we can help this person out."

This is the second church vandalized in Hillsboro in the past two weeks.

On the night before Easter, someone ransacked the City Gate Church, which is just two miles away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Police said they're not certain the crimes are connected but are looking at the possibility.

If you know anything about either vandalism, please call Hillsboro Police.

