Motorcyclist dies in crash on Morrison Bridge ramp

Police closed the southeast Morrison Street ramps the the Morrison Bridge westbound and I-5 northbound early Tuesday morning after a motorcyclist was found dead in the area.

Portland police said they responded to a call of a riderless motorcycle on the ramp just after 5 a.m.

Officers said they were able to locate the driver near the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials.

The man was identified Tuesday afternoon as 48-year-old Sean D. Leichner.

Officials said preliminary investigations show this was a single-vehicle crash. Police think the rider was ejected from his motorcycle over the overpass and landed on the road below.

Portland police had the Morrison Street ramps to I-5 northbound and Morrison Bridge westbound closed for several hours will while officers investigated.

