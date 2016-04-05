Motorcyclist dies in crash on Morrison Bridge ramp - KPTV - FOX 12

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Morrison Bridge ramp

Police closed the southeast Morrison Street ramps the the Morrison Bridge westbound and I-5 northbound early Tuesday morning after a motorcyclist was found dead in the area.

Portland police said they responded to a call of a riderless motorcycle on the ramp just after 5 a.m.

Officers said they were able to locate the driver near the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials.

The man was identified Tuesday afternoon as 48-year-old Sean D. Leichner. 

Officials said preliminary investigations show this was a single-vehicle crash. Police think the rider was ejected from his motorcycle over the overpass and landed on the road below. 

Portland police had the Morrison Street ramps to I-5 northbound and Morrison Bridge westbound closed for several hours will while officers investigated. 

