Lake Oswego HS softball team files Title IX lawsuit against district

Parents of the players on the Lake Oswego High School softball team filed a Title IX lawsuit Monday against the Lake Oswego School District.

Parents and players said the district is intentionally violating the rights of their female athletes.

Accusations against the district include denying equal athletic treatment and benefits including practice, training, and competitive facilities, equipment and supplies.

In a press release, parents said the discrimination dates back several years.

The release said a substantial donation was given in December 2014 to LOHS to build a new hitting facility for the softball team.

In February of 2016, parents said LOHS chose to give that funding away to another team.

“We are really disappointed in the fact that LOHS hasn’t supported our sport for years,” said one varsity player.

Parents said the school has continuously ignored multiple Title IX complaints. They said the team had no choice but to pursue legal action.

