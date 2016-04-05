Police: Trooper punched in face by pedestrian along I-5 near Vancouver

A Washington State Patrol trooper was punched in the face by a man on northbound I-5 early Tuesday morning, according to police.

WSP said the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. near the 4th Plain exit.

Investigators said the trooper was attempting to make contact with a man who was running in and out of traffic.

When confronted, the man punched the trooper and attempted to steal his patrol car, according to WSP.

Troopers said the man ran off but a K-9 was able to track him down. The suspect was treated at the hospital and then arrested.

The suspect was identified Tuesday afternoon as 42-year-old Michael John Boyd. He is facing charges of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey an officer and criminal attempt motor vehicle theft.

He is also facing the charge of possession of a dangerous weapon. Police said he was armed with a knife, but dropped it while running from the initial confrontation with the trooper. The knife was not used by the suspect against any of the officers at the scene, according to police.

Police said Boyd had at least two warrants for his arrest.

The WSP trooper suffered a bloody lip but is otherwise okay.

Police closed the right lane of I-5 briefly while they investigated.

