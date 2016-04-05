Record high temperatures expected this week

The Portland area could potentially break records for the high temperatures on Weds., Thurs. and Fri. this week.

It may be the first week of April, but get ready for shorts weather.

Forecasters are calling for record high temperatures in the Pacific Northwest this week, with afternoon highs reaching into the 80s starting Wednesday.

MORE: FOX 12 Weather Blog: A historic early April 'heat wave' on the way

The warmest day will be Thursday, when the high will be in the mid-80s for the inland valleys of Oregon and southwestern Washington. That's more than 20 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.

Areas on the coast can expect temperatures in the 70s and possibly even the 80s on Thursday.

Beach day, anyone?

While the warm weather may have many people thinking about going for a swim, firefighters warn that area rivers are colder and faster than what you might expect to see in the summer months, and that can make for dangerous conditions.

MORE: Firefighters warn about dangerously cold water ahead of warm weather

Clouds will move back over the Northwest in time for the weekend, bringing temperatures back down in the 60s through Monday.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 12 Weather app for up-to-the-minute forecasts

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.