Fire destroys barn in Mulino, Oregon; man arrested

Authorities arrested a 37-year-old man accused of starting a fire that a destroyed a barn in rural Clackamas County.

The sheriff's office says deputies had been sent to the property in Mulino on a separate matter late Monday. Shortly after leaving, they were called back because the barn was ablaze.

The deputies found the structure engulfed in flames and it was total loss. Nearby residents were evacuated, but there were no reports of injuries.

Deputies arrested Justin Smith of Mulino. He's charged with arson and criminal mischief.

