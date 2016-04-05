Fire destroys barn in Mulino, Oregon; man arrested - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire destroys barn in Mulino, Oregon; man arrested

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
MULINO, OR (AP) -

Authorities arrested a 37-year-old man accused of starting a fire that a destroyed a barn in rural Clackamas County.

The sheriff's office says deputies had been sent to the property in Mulino on a separate matter late Monday. Shortly after leaving, they were called back because the barn was ablaze.

The deputies found the structure engulfed in flames and it was total loss. Nearby residents were evacuated, but there were no reports of injuries.

Deputies arrested Justin Smith of Mulino. He's charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.